Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 8,639 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 100,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 264,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 47.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of Relx stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.