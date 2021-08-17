Henry James International Management Inc. Grows Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Criteo worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

