Henry James International Management Inc. Grows Stake in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Pjsc Lukoil were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 43.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $237,574,000 after buying an additional 773,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Renaissance Capital lowered Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of LUKOY stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $88.65. 16,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.26. Pjsc Lukoil has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $94.70.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $25.22 billion during the quarter.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

