Henry James International Management Inc. Grows Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew comprises about 2.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

NYSE:SNN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. 4,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

