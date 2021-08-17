Henry James International Management Inc. Has $19.03 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 5.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $11.20 on Tuesday, reaching $1,477.80. 34,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29, a P/E/G ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,474.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

