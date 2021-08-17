Henry James International Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,114 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Himax Technologies worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after buying an additional 1,439,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225,428 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after acquiring an additional 605,514 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 451,426 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 98,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

