Henry James International Management Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,708 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up about 1.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $191,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.