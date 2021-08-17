Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 228,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,521,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,402,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,149,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

PDD stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 392,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

