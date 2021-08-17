Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 19,075 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Opera worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $4,097,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 936,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Opera by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:OPRA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. 2,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,368. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. Opera Limited has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 109.82%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter.

Opera Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

