Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 4,671 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,942,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 323.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 134,038 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 164,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 35,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 178.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

SQM traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. 91,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,854. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

