Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 56,354 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,354 shares during the quarter. Jumia Technologies makes up 1.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Jumia Technologies worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. 116,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,682,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

