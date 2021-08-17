Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 67,498 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 168.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,498 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.05% of International Game Technology worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 89.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $24,476,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,557,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,248,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IGT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of IGT stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. 138,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,063. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.94. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 140.77 and a beta of 2.18.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.