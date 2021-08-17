Henry James International Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 250,045 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 8.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 34.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. 310,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,480,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.