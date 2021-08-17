Henry James International Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 260.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,089 shares during the quarter. Core Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Core Laboratories worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

CLB stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. 14,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

