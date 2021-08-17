Henry James International Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,686 shares during the quarter. Nokia accounts for about 1.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Nokia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 68,401 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nokia by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nokia by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 232,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,034,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

