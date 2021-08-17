Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 1,157 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.3% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,677,348. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

