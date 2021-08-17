Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 15,296 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,296 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $64.46. 764,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,489,574. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

