Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Henry Schein reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.