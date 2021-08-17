Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $77.49. 20,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,258. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

