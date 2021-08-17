Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Alan W. Lefevre Acquires 3,000 Shares

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE HLF traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. 399,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,202. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.35. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

