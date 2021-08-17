Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Alan W. Lefevre Acquires 3,000 Shares

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE HLF traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. 399,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,202. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.35. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.
Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.