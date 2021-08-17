Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Update

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the July 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 163,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 127,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $669,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 403,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HTGC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.
Hercules Capital Company Profile
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
