Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Update

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the July 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 163,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 127,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $669,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 403,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTGC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

