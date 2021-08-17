Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after acquiring an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $272.15 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

