Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 160.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

