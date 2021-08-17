Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock opened at $129.59 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.