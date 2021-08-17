Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,415 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $328.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $328.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

