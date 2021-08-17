Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Shares Down 0.8%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. The company's deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; home equity lines and consumer loans; and other business loans.

