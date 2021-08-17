HeroNode One Day Trading Volume Hits $30.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. HeroNode has a market cap of $234,235.82 and $30.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HeroNode has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00865964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00159902 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.