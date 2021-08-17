HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,576 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,307 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 1.5% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

