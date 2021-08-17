HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,069 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.25. 69,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,178. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $158.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.65.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

