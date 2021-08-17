HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 487,216 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 65,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.19. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

