HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 37.0% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 97.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,224. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $131.09 and a twelve month high of $208.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.