HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

NYSE GPC traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $123.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,586. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

