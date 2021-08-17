HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Welltower by 5.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 9.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,827. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.59.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.