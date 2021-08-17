HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 114.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,130,000 after purchasing an additional 576,430 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 57.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,699,000 after buying an additional 239,542 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 141.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after buying an additional 200,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $15,139,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,073. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.