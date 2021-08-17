HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,046 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of MGRC traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.48. 2,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,910. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

