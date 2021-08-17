HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Snap-on by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SNA traded down $5.75 on Tuesday, hitting $225.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,523. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $138.94 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

