HGK Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.99 Million in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Discovery by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 1,206.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 in the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISCA traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $28.63. 345,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,675,401. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

