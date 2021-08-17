HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.5% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after acquiring an additional 402,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,596,000 after acquiring an additional 73,726 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.78. 122,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,355. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

