HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,367 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valvoline by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 287,561 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Valvoline by 44.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. 27,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several analysts have commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

