HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TEGNA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TGNA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.38. 51,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,364. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

