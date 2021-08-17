HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after buying an additional 720,700 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,390,000 after buying an additional 708,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of BX traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,309. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.24.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254,617 shares of company stock valued at $199,794,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

