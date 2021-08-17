HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

NYSE:SJM traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.79. 48,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,637. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.28.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

