HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,237 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,367. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $255.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

