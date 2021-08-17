HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,358 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.5% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,258,000 after acquiring an additional 65,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $201.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

