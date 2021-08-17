HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,670 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.96. 667,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,285,041. The company has a market cap of $235.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

