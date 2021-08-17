HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,230 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 191,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,691. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

