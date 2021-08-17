HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,506 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Dover accounts for about 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

NYSE DOV traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $174.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

