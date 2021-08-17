HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,711 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.65. 819,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,055,199. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

