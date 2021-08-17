HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,309,000 after acquiring an additional 85,537 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $119.70. The stock had a trading volume of 477,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761,777. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.15. The firm has a market cap of $211.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

