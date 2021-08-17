HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 12.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 19.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lear by 67.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Lear by 209.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,866. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

